Telangana sees 206 cases, 10 deaths a day ahead of Unlock 2  

State records the highest single-day spike in positive cases as well as deaths till date; religious places, malls to be thrown open tomorrow

Published: 07th June 2020 12:55 PM

A health official in protective gear holds sample collected from a man at a screening and testing facility for COVID-19 in Peshawar, Pakistan.

A health official in protective gear holds sample collected from a man at a screening and testing facility for COVID-19. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A sharp rise in Covid-19 cases and even deaths continue in Telangana, as the State recorded 206 cases and 10 deaths on Saturday. It was the highest single-day spike in positive cases as well as deaths till now, in the battle against novel Coronavirus in Telangana. 

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the State has now reached 3,496. Of these 123 have died, 1,663 are active cases being treated in hospitals and 1,710 patients have been discharged.  It must be noted that in a day’s time, on June 8, religious places and malls will be thrown open as part of the lockdown relaxation measures, which most probably will add to this spurt. 

On Saturday too, a majority of the cases were reported from GHMC limits. Of the 206 total cases, 152 were from GHMC. However, districts are also staring at a spurt in cases with 15 districts from the State reporting cases on Saturday. 

Medchal recorded 18 cases, Ranga Reddy-10, Nirmal and Yadadri-five each, Mahabubnagar-four, Jagtial and Nagarkurnool-two each and one case each in Mahabubabad, Vikarabad, Jangaon, Gadwal, Nalgonda, Bhadradri, Karimnagar and Mancherial. 

The medical bulletin released by the State government on Saturday said, “In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases, the public is requested to be alert and self vigilant for any signs and symptoms of Influenza-like illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).”

