TSCHE, CESS ink pact to promote research

HYDERABAD: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Centre of Economic and Social Studies (CESS), a research institute, and Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) to promote research on public education, on Saturday, in the presence of State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar. According to the MoU, the CESS will extend its support to comprehensively study the education sector in the State from pre-school to higher education, for enabling equity and quality education in the State. Whereas, TSCHE will fund the research for the first three years.
