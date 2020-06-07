Vanakalam cultivation kickstarts in K’nagar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: With all necessary arrangements in place, the farmers have started cultivation activities for Vanakalam (Kharif season) across the district. As this is first crop season followed by the TRS government’s announcement of a new agriculture policy, all eyes are on the farmers and their response to this.

Meanwhile, the agriculture officials told Express that the farmers have responded positively to the regulated farming policy. According to sources, there would be a major surge in the area being utilised for paddy cultivation in the district during this Vanakalam. The authorities expect that the farmers would utilise around 2,22,199 acres of farmland to cultivate paddy, which is around 25,980 acres more than what was utilised during the previous season.