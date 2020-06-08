STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aarogya Setu mandatory for mall-goers in Hyderabad

Hyderabadis will have to make a choice between protecting their privacy and satisfying their urge to shop as downloading Aarogya Setu app would be mandatory to enter most malls in the city.

Published: 08th June 2020 10:06 AM

Staff of Galleria mall at Punjagutta check customers at the entrance on Sunday | Sathya Keerthi

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

People would also have to book slots online to enter malls and need to have an e-pass as managements have decided to allow only a fraction of their original footfall. 

This is apart from wearing masks, going through full-body sanitisation tunnels, getting thermal-screened and having a green status on Arogya Setu, among other protocol. Many people are already averse to visit malls in view of this cumbersome experience — they refuse to download Aarogya Setu and do not want to risk their family’s health. 

Speaking to Express, a spokesperson from the Forum Malls group, said, “As we will be operating one third of our total footfall capacity, customers can visit www.forummalls.in to book a time slot to visit the mall. He/she will be given an e-pass with a QR code, which needs to be scanned while entering and exiting the mall. This will help in controlling the traffic in the mall”.The group has also made safety indication on Aarogya Setu, and contactless ordering and billing in its malls.

Frequent steaming of garments and disinfecting escalators, cash counters, card machines, shopping bags, etc will be done by the stores. L&T’s Metro malls also have similar precautions. A source said, “Cinemas and entertainment zones will be shut till further orders”. IKEA will keep its restaurant closed and requested only one person from every household to visit the store unless the shopper requires assistance.

