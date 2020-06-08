STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KCR to take a call on SSC exams on June 8

The government, after veering to the conclusion that holding the examinations on two different dates would lead to confusion, postponed them in the entire State.

Published: 08th June 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will take a decision on Monday as to when the postponed SSC examinations would be held, keeping in view the spiral in the number of Covid-19 cases in the State. The State government had postponed the examinations, which were scheduled to begin on Monday, after Telangana High Court ruled that the examinations could be held in the State except in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. 

The government, after veering to the conclusion that holding the examinations on two different dates would lead to confusion, postponed them in the entire State. The Chief Minister will confer with Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and officials at his official residence Pragathi Bhavan at about 2 pm on Monday and after eliciting their opinion, would take a decision. 

The Chief Minister is expected to consider the request from some quarters to promote all the SSC students and make them eligible for admission to Intermediate course without examination as holding examination is fraught with the risk of the students contracting Covid-19. 

KCR to decide on lockdown extension

Later, the Chief Minister would discuss with Health Minister and officials, the incidence of Covid-
19, the factors that are leading to spurt in the number in the recent past, to decide on whether or not to extend lockdown, whose deadline expires on Monday. Though a number of exemptions have been given to reboot the economy, there are some sectors which remain shut even now, including operation of city buses
in Hyderabad, film industry and educational institutions. Nightime curfew in force now is between 9 pm and 5 am. The Chief Minister is expected to take decisions on these areas keeping in view the Centre’s guidelines.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KCR SSC exams COVID lockdown telangana
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp