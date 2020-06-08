KCR to take a call on SSC exams on June 8

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will take a decision on Monday as to when the postponed SSC examinations would be held, keeping in view the spiral in the number of Covid-19 cases in the State. The State government had postponed the examinations, which were scheduled to begin on Monday, after Telangana High Court ruled that the examinations could be held in the State except in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

The government, after veering to the conclusion that holding the examinations on two different dates would lead to confusion, postponed them in the entire State. The Chief Minister will confer with Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and officials at his official residence Pragathi Bhavan at about 2 pm on Monday and after eliciting their opinion, would take a decision.

The Chief Minister is expected to consider the request from some quarters to promote all the SSC students and make them eligible for admission to Intermediate course without examination as holding examination is fraught with the risk of the students contracting Covid-19.

KCR to decide on lockdown extension

Later, the Chief Minister would discuss with Health Minister and officials, the incidence of Covid-

19, the factors that are leading to spurt in the number in the recent past, to decide on whether or not to extend lockdown, whose deadline expires on Monday. Though a number of exemptions have been given to reboot the economy, there are some sectors which remain shut even now, including operation of city buses

in Hyderabad, film industry and educational institutions. Nightime curfew in force now is between 9 pm and 5 am. The Chief Minister is expected to take decisions on these areas keeping in view the Centre’s guidelines.