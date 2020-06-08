KTR leads by example, clears stagnant water

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To contain the spread of seasonal diseases during the monsoon, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao participated in the weekly ‘10 minutes at 10 am’ programme at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday.

He inspected the surroundings and drained stagnant water to prevent mosquito breeding. In the light of the Covid-19 pandemic, people should be careful with seasonal diseases such as malaria, dengue, and chikungunya, he said.

The Minister asked ULBs to take up mass campaign to encourage people to participate in anti-larval activities to keep a check on the mosquito menace and thus, prevent spreading of viral fevers.