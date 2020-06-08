Narsapur to get Godavari water in 15 days: Harish

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao announced on Sunday that the Godavari waters will reach Narsapur area, near Siddipet district, in 15 days.

He made this statement while visiting Siddipet town as part of the second phase of Pattana Pragathi programme. While addressing a gathering at the Narsapur crossroads, the minister said that all arrangements are in place to bring the Godavari water to Narsapur area in the next 15 days. The minister also promised to allot 2BHK houses to the locals once the Covid pandemic subsided.