One killed, six injured as bus collides with sand-laden tipper in Telangana

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a tragic incident, one person died and as many as six others sustained injuries after an RTC bus collided with a sand-laden tipper at Kannepalli village under Dhandapelli mandal in Mancherial district on Sunday. The deceased person has been identified as Ravi, 35, the tipper driver and a native of Yacharam thanda in Kamareddy district.

Meanwhile, the injured persons were identified as B Shivkumar, G Yashoda, G Ravali, G Harini, G Babulal and T Rajavva, who travelled in the bus. According to police, the bus was travelling from Hyderabad to Utnoor via Karimnagar, with about 17 passengers on board and the tipper was moving in the opposite direction.

While crossing Kannepalli village, the tipper driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed the bus coming from the opposite direction, after which both the vehicles overturned. The witnesses immediately informed the local police about the incident, who rushed to the spot and shifted all the injured persons to a nearby hospital on 108 ambulances.

As his condition grew critical, the tipper driver was shifted to a private hospital in Mancherial. However, his condition worsened soon and he succumbed to injuries later. Dhandapelli police sub-inspector A Srikanth told the media that they have filed a case and the probe is underway.