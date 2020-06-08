STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

One killed, six injured as bus collides with sand-laden tipper in Telangana

Meanwhile, the injured persons were identified as B Shivkumar, G Yashoda, G Ravali, G Harini, G Babulal and T Rajavva, who travelled in the bus. 

Published: 08th June 2020 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

An RTC bus and a tipper overturn, after colliding with each other, at Kannepalli village in Dhandapelli mandal, Mancherial district on Sunday

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a tragic incident, one person died and as many as six others sustained injuries after an RTC bus collided with a sand-laden tipper at Kannepalli village under Dhandapelli mandal in Mancherial district on Sunday. The deceased person has been identified as Ravi, 35, the tipper driver and a native of Yacharam thanda in Kamareddy district.

Meanwhile, the injured persons were identified as B Shivkumar, G Yashoda, G Ravali, G Harini, G Babulal and T Rajavva, who travelled in the bus. According to police, the bus was travelling from Hyderabad to Utnoor via Karimnagar, with about 17 passengers on board and the tipper was moving in the opposite direction.

While crossing Kannepalli village, the tipper driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed the bus coming from the opposite direction, after which both the vehicles overturned. The witnesses immediately informed the local police about the incident, who rushed to the spot and shifted all the injured persons to a nearby hospital on 108 ambulances. 

As his condition grew critical, the tipper driver was shifted to a private hospital in Mancherial. However, his condition worsened soon and he succumbed to injuries later. Dhandapelli police sub-inspector A Srikanth told the media that they have filed a case and the probe is underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana bus Telangana bus accident Kannepalli
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp