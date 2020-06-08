Seating capacity cut at Haritha restaurants

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All State-run Haritha restaurants, fast food centres and resorts are set to reopen in Hyderabad from Monday. As per the guidelines, the seating capacity at all the Haritha restaurants have been reduced to 50 per cent.

Customers would be allowed to enter the building only after thermal screening. Masks have been made compulsory. Meanwhile, as the State government is cautiously easing the lockdown, the tourism sector is also anticipating some levy. But the sector does not foresee a quick recovery. Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation MD B Manohar said: “Even though we are reopening all restaurants and resorts, we do not anticipatea lot of customers”.