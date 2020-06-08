STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana government allows resumption of film/TV shootings as per COVID-19 norms

CM K Chandrashekhar Rao stated that film or TV shootings can be held in the state with limited manpower and by following the guidelines issued by the government from time to time.

Published: 08th June 2020 07:21 PM

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and actor Chiranjeevi at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and actor Chiranjeevi at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad. (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Monday permitted resumption of film and TV shootings in the state in accordance with COVID-19 lockdown norms, but refused permission for reopening film theatres as Central guidelines have barred it.

"Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao gave permission to film and TV shootings with a rider that they should follow the COVID-19 guidelines and lockdown conditions in the State....KCR signed on the file pertaining to the permission here on Monday," an official release said.

Rao stated that film or TV shootings can be held in the state with limited manpower and by following the guidelines issued by the government from time to time. It said that the post production works are also permitted forthwith on the same lines. "The state government refused to give permission to open film theatres for the public as the central guidelines have barred it," it said.

Several film personalities, including mega star Chiranjeevi, met Rao recently and requested him to give permission for film/TV shootings and post-production works as well as opening film theatres for the public.

Responding positively to their demand, Rao asked the officials to prepare certain guidelines on the matter. State Cinematography Minister T Srinivas Yadav, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and prominent film personalities held a meeting and prepared draft guidelines, the release said.

It said that the film personalities gave an assurance that they would conduct the film shootings and post-production works with a limited number of people and abide by the guidelines of the state. "Based on this, Rao decided to accord permission for shoots and post-production works," it said.

The state government, however, has made it clear that it cannot give permission for film theatres to open for the public as on date, in view of relevant central government guidelines, the release added.

