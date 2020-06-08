Telangana woman tests positive for COVID-19 after death, 20 contacts traced

By Express News Service

JANGAON: Telangana High Court’s direction that the dead too should be tested for Covid-19 if the victim had any symptoms has, in fact, helped the staff of the Medical and Health Department in learning about as many as 20 possible Corona positive patients, who came in contact with a woman in Marigadi village of Janagoan mandal.

According to officials, the 25-year-old woman tested positive of Coronavirus after her death on Saturday. The woman suffered from a chronic disease and underwent treatment in Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad. Her blood samples were sent for some tests at the time of her discharge.

Health officials take up survey in Marigadi

On Friday, she went to the hospital to collect the reports when the doctors told her that she was showing symptoms of Covid-19 and admitted her to the hospital. Late on Friday night, her health condition turned critical and she passed away. The doctors collected her samples and sent them for Covid-19 test. After that her body was handed over to her family members.

On Saturday afternoon, her family members, along with relatives and villagers performed her funeral rites in their village. On Saturday, after the funeral was over, the doctors came to know that she was Covid-19 positive. The Gram Panchayat sanitation workers disinfected residential areas with sodium hypochlorite while the Health Department conducted a door-to-door survey in the village.

Speaking to Express, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr A Mahender said that the health staff had traced 20 persons who attended the final rites of the woman. “They have been advised home quarantine,” he said.