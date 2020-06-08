STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS men lambast Revanth for accusations against KTR 

The TRS leaders said they would expose him as he is violating the GO 111 at Nagulapalli village.

Published: 08th June 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS leaders on Sunday condemned TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy for accusing IT Minister KT Rama Rao of violating the GO 111 by constructing a farmhouse at Janwada in Shankarpally mandal of Rangareddy district. Revanth had filed a petition against Rama Rao in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in this regard.

Government whips Balka Suman and Karne Prabhakar, PUC chairman A Jeevan Reddy, MLA S Saidi Reddy and MLC T Bhanu Prasad Rao said Revanth did not make a single comment on the Gopanpally Dalit land, which he grabbed.

The TRS leaders said they would expose him as he is violating the GO 111 at Nagulapalli village. They alleged that Jayaprakash Reddy, Revanth’s brother-in-law is constructing in survey no. 66/E, violating the GO 111. They demanded that Revanth react to this. “Revanth comes before the media every time with false allegations only to expose himself as a sensation.

It is unfortunate that leaders like him are in politics. Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao many times revealed that many from the party constructed farmhouses in the GO111 range,” they stated, alleging that Revanth himself constructed a huge bungalow, violating the GO 111. The TRS leaders criticised how a painter earned thousands of crores in a short span and alleged that Revanth is “care of address” of blackmail politics. They said he is making false allegations against KTR only to establish himself for the TPCC post. They reiterated that the lands quoted by Revanth do not belong to KTR.

Revanth writes to CM over inflated power bills
Revanth on Sunday wrote to CM K Chandrasekhar Rao stating that the government is trying to burden the
poor and middle-class with inflated electricity bills. He said when the bills are generated by clubbing three months’ consumption, the rate slabs change drastically, thereby doubling the burden on consumers. He questioned as to how the people would pay the bills when they are in financial crisis for the last three months. He said Congress would protest if the government fails to resolve the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TRS Telangana politics KTR
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp