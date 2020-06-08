TRS men lambast Revanth for accusations against KTR 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS leaders on Sunday condemned TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy for accusing IT Minister KT Rama Rao of violating the GO 111 by constructing a farmhouse at Janwada in Shankarpally mandal of Rangareddy district. Revanth had filed a petition against Rama Rao in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in this regard.

Government whips Balka Suman and Karne Prabhakar, PUC chairman A Jeevan Reddy, MLA S Saidi Reddy and MLC T Bhanu Prasad Rao said Revanth did not make a single comment on the Gopanpally Dalit land, which he grabbed.

The TRS leaders said they would expose him as he is violating the GO 111 at Nagulapalli village. They alleged that Jayaprakash Reddy, Revanth’s brother-in-law is constructing in survey no. 66/E, violating the GO 111. They demanded that Revanth react to this. “Revanth comes before the media every time with false allegations only to expose himself as a sensation.

It is unfortunate that leaders like him are in politics. Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao many times revealed that many from the party constructed farmhouses in the GO111 range,” they stated, alleging that Revanth himself constructed a huge bungalow, violating the GO 111. The TRS leaders criticised how a painter earned thousands of crores in a short span and alleged that Revanth is “care of address” of blackmail politics. They said he is making false allegations against KTR only to establish himself for the TPCC post. They reiterated that the lands quoted by Revanth do not belong to KTR.

Revanth writes to CM over inflated power bills

Revanth on Sunday wrote to CM K Chandrasekhar Rao stating that the government is trying to burden the

poor and middle-class with inflated electricity bills. He said when the bills are generated by clubbing three months’ consumption, the rate slabs change drastically, thereby doubling the burden on consumers. He questioned as to how the people would pay the bills when they are in financial crisis for the last three months. He said Congress would protest if the government fails to resolve the issue.