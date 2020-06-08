Yadadri temple in Telangana all decked up for devotees

By Express News Service

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: With all arrangements in place, the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple is set resume darshans from Monday. According to sources, only the temple authorities and a few local residents be allowed to enter the premises on the first day.

The temple Executive Officer, N Geetha Reddy, said they have made all arrangements to resume darshan. Meanwhile, she urged the devotees to strictly follow the guidelines and maintain physical distance and also wear masks. The officials have also arranged hand sanitisers at various points inside the temple. It is learnt that the shrine will be open for public from 5 am to 8 pm daily.