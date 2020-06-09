STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
100 men wearing KCR masks attack HMS leader’s house, says injured kid

The HMS and TRS leaders had their differences over the matter.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: In a shocking incident, a group of people wearing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s masks pelted stones at Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) leader Ambati Naresh’s house in Godavarikhani under Ramagiri Police Station limits on Monday.

Naresh was not home when the attack occurred, but his seven-year-old daughter, who was a witness to the incident,  received minor injuries. His vehicle’s window panes were also damaged.

Naresh’s daughter said that there were about 100 assailants. Wearing KCR’s masks, they vandalised the house by pelting stones at it. She received an injury to her head.As they left the house, they raised the slogan “Putta Madhu Zindabad”, the girl added.

When police arrived at the spot, the HMS leader alleged that TRS workers were behind the attack. He said he suspected Manthani MLA Putta Madhu’s hand in the incident and asked why the police were backing TRS leaders in the district.

Recently, four contract coal workers were killed in a blast at OCP-1 in Ramagundam region. Since then, the HMS leader has been demanding compensation for the victim’s families. The HMS and TRS leaders had their differences over the matter.

K Chandrasekhar Rao Hind Mazdoor Sabha
