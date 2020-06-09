58 patients battle for life in Covid ICU

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The condition of 58 Covid-19 patients who are on ventilators, battling for their life in Gandhi Hospital’s Covid Intensive Care Unit has medical and health officials deeply concerned.

Express has learnt that these patients have severe co-morbidities owing to which doctors have placed them under ventilator support and CPAP treatment for machine breathing.

Another 87-95 patients are also in the Intensive Care Unit but just on high flow oxygen support for times when the oxygen saturation levels in the patients drop. This happens as the patients develop Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome when pneumonia affects lungs. Thereby, oxygen supply to the lungs and eventually the bloodstream reduces.

“Co-morbidity is a risk factor. A Covid-19 patient’s condition worsens if he has another health complication which makes it difficult for him to recover,” explained Dr Raja Rao, Medical Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Chest Hospital in Erragadda which was dealing with non-ICU cases due to insufficient infrastructure, has now amped up its facilities. The hospital will start a 20-bed ICU facility with critical life support by Thursday.