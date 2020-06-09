STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Asymptomatic patients can self-isolate

As per the latest ICMR guidelines, Telangana is now allowing voluntary discharge of asymptomatic Covid-positive patients.

Published: 09th June 2020

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As per the latest ICMR guidelines, Telangana is now allowing voluntary discharge of asymptomatic Covid-positive patients. On Monday, several such patients who are not critical and do not require any specific medical intervention from the hospital were given ‘self-isolation’ permissions.

Dr M Rajarao, Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, said, “Corona patients who are under 50 years and have no symptoms can be sent home. Today, 393 Corona patients from Gandhi Hospital will be sent for home quarantine.”  Of these 310 people who had separate rooms in their homes had been shifted to home quarantine and the remaining 83 had been taken to the Nature Cure Hospital

