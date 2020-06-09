STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Focus on civic needs: KT Rama Rao tells officials

MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao has urged officials of Karimnagar and Nizamabad municipal corporations to focus on basic civic amenities with a major thrust on sanitation and roads.

Published: 09th June 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao has urged officials of Karimnagar and Nizamabad municipal corporations to focus on basic civic amenities with a major thrust on sanitation and roads.

KTR, along with Ministers Gangula Kamalakar, Vemula Prashant Reddy and MLAs, held a review meeting with officials the municipal corporations here on Monday. He asked the elected representatives to improve traffic junctions, graveyards, crematoriums, market yards and parks.

The Minister instructed officials to complete water and energy auditing in Karimnagar and Nizamabad municipalities by June 15, apart from coming up with a water map of the two corporations.

In view of the ensuing monsoon, KTR told officials to identify all dilapidated buildings and demolish them after vacating people. He asked officials to build rainwater harvesting structures, study waste management systems and adopt the best practices.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KT Rama Rao
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp