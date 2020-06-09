Focus on civic needs: KT Rama Rao tells officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao has urged officials of Karimnagar and Nizamabad municipal corporations to focus on basic civic amenities with a major thrust on sanitation and roads.

KTR, along with Ministers Gangula Kamalakar, Vemula Prashant Reddy and MLAs, held a review meeting with officials the municipal corporations here on Monday. He asked the elected representatives to improve traffic junctions, graveyards, crematoriums, market yards and parks.

The Minister instructed officials to complete water and energy auditing in Karimnagar and Nizamabad municipalities by June 15, apart from coming up with a water map of the two corporations.

In view of the ensuing monsoon, KTR told officials to identify all dilapidated buildings and demolish them after vacating people. He asked officials to build rainwater harvesting structures, study waste management systems and adopt the best practices.