HC slams Telangana govt for non-compliance

When the Advocate General sought some time to respond on the issue, the bench posted the matter to June 18 for further hearing.

Published: 09th June 2020 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 10:02 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing displeasure with the Telangana government for its failure to comply with the court orders in respect of conduct of Coronavirus (Covid-19) tests and related issues, a division bench of the High Court, on Monday, directed the State government to implement all its orders passed earlier while adjudicating batch PILs filed on Covid-19 issue.

The bench warned of initiating contempt proceedings against the State Principal Secretary to Medical and Health and Director of Public Health for not complying with the court orders. The bench summoned both the officers before the Court for explanation. Further, the bench directed the State government to file proper compliance report in batch PILs filed on the issue by June 18.

While finding fault with the State government for alleged under reporting of Covid-19 cases in media bulletins issued by it, the bench directed the Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao to come up with a report on the data relating to number of samples collected, samples tested, positive cases found, number of contacts traced, number of persons sent to quarantine in State quarantine homes, admissions and discharged Covid-19 patients in each of the hospitals in the State and so on.

Dealing with a PIL filed by Amrita Aryendra from Hyderabad complaining that the Telangana government is not parting with vital information to citizens when compared to States like Kerala, the bench found fault with the State government for under reporting cases. Despite clear orders from the court, the government has not commenced testing on dead bodies.

Dealing with the PILs filed to restrain private hospitals and laboratories from charging high fees for Covid-19 testing and treatment, the bench directed the State government to inform the court by June 16 as to whether it is contemplating to put an upper cap on the fees charged by the private hospitals and laboratories.

