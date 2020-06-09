Higher power bills due to more usage: Minister G Jagadish Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to allegations of inflated power bills, Telangana Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said on Tuesday that the increase was only due to increased consumption.He also announced that consumers burdened with bills of three months can now choose to pay their electricity bills in three instalments, with an interest rate of 1.5 per cent.

The lockdown has affected several activities, including the generation of electricity bills. In the last few weeks, many in the city had complained about receiving inflated bills. Earlier, The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TSSPDCL) would generate bills every month based on the monthly reading. This time, the bills are being generated based on the average unit consumption in the last three months. Consumers, however, claimed their bills have increased as TSSPDCL changed the tariff slab for the generation of bills.

Denying these allegations, the Minister said that “not even a paisa was charged extra in electricity bills for the public”. Jagadish said that the increase in power bills was due to hike in consumption and not because of any irregularity by the department.

“Every year, electricity consumption increases in summer and this year it was much higher due to lockdown conditions, with many people restricted to their homes. Increased consumption and billing together for the last three months have increased the bill for many,” the Minister said.

For those who have already paid the bill for last month, their billing amount will be automatically adjusted in their future bills. Additionally, those who have issues with their bill can give their representation to the officials, he said.

Pay bills in 3 parts

People can choose to pay their bill in 3 installments, with 1.5% interest rate. “The option is only for manual billing as the online payments are not updated for such a new system,” said Jagadish