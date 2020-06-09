STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Justice league

The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State to file counter affidavit in a petitioner’s PIL alleging the non-payment of two instalments under the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

Published: 09th June 2020 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PIL in TS HC seeks to protect OU area from land sharks

The Telangana High Court issued notices to the State government and Osmania University vice-chancellor on Monday to respond to a PIL seeking to protect the varsity’s prime lands from land grabbers. A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was hearing a PIL filed by Dr P Ramana Rao, a post doctoral fellow at Osmania University. The PIL stated that about 8,000 square yards of precious land of the varsity has been encroached by land sharks during this lockdown period.

Advocate general BS Prasad informed the court that four writ petitions on the same issue are pending before the court. The land grabbing case was filed in 2008 and has to be heard finally. Moreover, Tulasi Cooperative Society is one of the parties that is trying to grab the university’s land illegally, he added.

After hearing the submissions of the AG, the bench said that it will hear all the parties concerned before passing an order in the case. The bench issued notices to the State Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to Revenue, Chief Commissioner of Land Revenue, the university’s V-C and registrar, and other authorities concerned to respond on the issue and posted the matter to June 19 for further hearing.

2 instalments not paid under Rythu scheme: HC seeks response

The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State to file counter affidavit in a petitioner’s PIL alleging the non-payment of two instalments under the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

A division bench comprising of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order in the PIL filed by S Pramod Kumar, a farmer from Jayashankar Bhupalapally district. Kumar sought the State government’s direction in releasing the third and fourth installment for his agricultural land of about 10 acres at Peddapur village.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that in 2018 the government had released the first and second instalmenta to the petitioner’s account, but did not release the third and fourth instalments, which amounts to `1.03 lakh. Similarly, other farmers of the village have also not received the amount under the said scheme, the PIL stated.

After hearing the case, the bench directed the State to file counter affidavit on the issue and posted the matter to June 13 for further hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp