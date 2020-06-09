Justice league

By Express News Service

PIL in TS HC seeks to protect OU area from land sharks

The Telangana High Court issued notices to the State government and Osmania University vice-chancellor on Monday to respond to a PIL seeking to protect the varsity’s prime lands from land grabbers. A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was hearing a PIL filed by Dr P Ramana Rao, a post doctoral fellow at Osmania University. The PIL stated that about 8,000 square yards of precious land of the varsity has been encroached by land sharks during this lockdown period.

Advocate general BS Prasad informed the court that four writ petitions on the same issue are pending before the court. The land grabbing case was filed in 2008 and has to be heard finally. Moreover, Tulasi Cooperative Society is one of the parties that is trying to grab the university’s land illegally, he added.

After hearing the submissions of the AG, the bench said that it will hear all the parties concerned before passing an order in the case. The bench issued notices to the State Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to Revenue, Chief Commissioner of Land Revenue, the university’s V-C and registrar, and other authorities concerned to respond on the issue and posted the matter to June 19 for further hearing.

2 instalments not paid under Rythu scheme: HC seeks response

The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State to file counter affidavit in a petitioner’s PIL alleging the non-payment of two instalments under the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

A division bench comprising of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order in the PIL filed by S Pramod Kumar, a farmer from Jayashankar Bhupalapally district. Kumar sought the State government’s direction in releasing the third and fourth installment for his agricultural land of about 10 acres at Peddapur village.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that in 2018 the government had released the first and second instalmenta to the petitioner’s account, but did not release the third and fourth instalments, which amounts to `1.03 lakh. Similarly, other farmers of the village have also not received the amount under the said scheme, the PIL stated.

After hearing the case, the bench directed the State to file counter affidavit on the issue and posted the matter to June 13 for further hearing.