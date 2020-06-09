No exams, SSC students get Corona-pass

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has decided to promote all SSC students to Intermediate without conducting examinations. Students will be given grades based on internal assessment exams conducted previously in the schools. The State government took a decision to this effect on Monday over growing concerns on the spread of Coronavirus.

There are 5,34,903 SSC students in the State. The SSC exams started in March and students wrote three papers related to two subjects. The remaining examinations were postponed as Covid-19 spread. Now, the State government has decided not to conduct the SSC exams at all this year and promote all students to Intermediate. Normally, there are 11 papers for six subjects in SSC exams.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took this crucial decision after holding a high-level meeting with officials concerned at Pragathi Bhavan. Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Special Chief Secretary Education Chitra Ramachandran and others were present at the meeting.

Earlier, the government postponed the SSC examinations for eight papers based on the directions of the High Court. During the review on Monday, Rao examined the possibility of conducting the examinations for the remaining papers. The CM also considered the decisions taken by other States.

Internal assessment

The State government has decided to give grades to SSC students based on internal assessment exams. Based on these grades, the students will be promoted to the next class, i.e. Intermediate. The government will also soon decide on conducting Degree, PG and other examinations depending on the situation.

Some may not be promoted

Normally, 20 per cent weightage is given to internal assessment and 80 per cent to the main SSC exams. Now, the grades will be given based on the 20 per cent weightage. Most private schools give good marks to their students in internal exams. However, there is a possibility that some students may not be promoted, sources said.