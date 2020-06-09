Only 366 tests being done per day: Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that Covid-19 in the State especially in GHMC area has been spreading fast due to the negligence of the State government. He said the government was conducting only 366 tests on an average per day. Addressing a press conference on Monday, he said about 70 doctors, paramedical staff and nurses, have tested positive, which shows the severity of the pandemic in the State.

He alleged that the government had warned the PG students to attend duties daily or else they would be failed in the examinations. He said facilities at Gandhi Hospital are not sufficient to meet the requirement of Corona patients. He questioned the government on the number of tests being conducted, bulletin being released and lack of facilities at Covid-19 hospitals.