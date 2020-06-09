STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Patient vouches for plasma therapy

However, by May 16, K Vamshi Krishna started feeling well, and, on May 30, he was discharged from the hospital.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 44- year-old private company employee was struggling to breathe when he was brought to the Gandhi Hospital on May 12 after he tested positive for Covid-19. However, by May 16, K Vamshi Krishna started feeling well, and, on May 30, he was discharged from the hospital.

Krishna is one of the first Covid-19 patients in Telangana to have been cured through the convalescent plasma therapy. Speaking to Express, he stressed the need for Covid-19 treated people to come forward and donate plasma and said that he, along with nine others, who were treated through conventional method, are willing to donate plasma.

Krishna had consulted to at least two-three doctors before approaching a corporate hospital, where the doctors raised suspicion that he might be infected by the novel Coronavirus and alerted government authorities. When his report came positive, he was shifted to Gandhi Hospital.

Krishna said, “On the first day in Gandhi Hospital, I was very weak and thought I might not survive but the hospital staff, including Superintendent Dr Raja Rao, were very supportive.”

He said, “On May 14, I underwent the first session of plasma therapy. By evening, half of my respiratory troubles were gone. On May 16, I underwent another session and by evening I felt fit. Within one week my test result came negative and I was kept under observation and more tests were conducted. I was discharged on May 30.”

