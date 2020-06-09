Revanth claims KTR owns lands in Janwada village

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy said that MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao owned lands at Janwada village in Rangareddy district.

He said the latter and his followers have been making contradictory statements about the Janwada farmhouse. Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday, he questioned Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao for not expelling his son from the ministerial posts and asked KTR to resign from all his portfolios.

“KTR owns lands in two places in Janwada village with survey numbers 301-313 and he had mentioned the same in his election affidavit,” Revanth said.