Thermal screening cams at Hyderabad, Secunderabad stations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As a part of precautionary measures against Covid- 19, the South Central Railway (SCR) has installed an automated thermal image screening camera at Secunderabad and Hyderabad railway stations.

Whenever a passenger enters the camera’s focusing range, which is approximately six metres away from entrance, the camera starts to screen the body temperature of the passengers. The temperature will be displayed on the LED monitor along with 30 thermal images within the coverage area. The body temperature will be exhibited on the LED screen as a text message followed by an audio alarm. The cameras installed on both stations are able to simultaneously scan and record the temperature of the passengers standing in two different lines. The data stored can also be retrieved, if needed.