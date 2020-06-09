STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three Institute of Preventive Medicine blood bank staff test positive for Covid-19

An IPM official told Express that a senior official of the blood bank had first tested positive last week for Covid-19 after he displayed symptoms.

Published: 09th June 2020 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 01:23 PM

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 27 staff members of the blood bank at Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) in Narayanguda have been directed to remain under quarantine, as three staff members from the blood bank tested positive for Covid-19 and are currently undergoing treatment.

An IPM official told Express that a senior official of the blood bank had first tested positive last week for Covid-19 after he displayed symptoms. Following that, on Saturday, 29 other staff of the blood bank who came in contact with him were also tested for the disease. Among them, two tested positive, while the others tested negative. However, to avoid infection risk, the 27 other staff members who tested negative were told to remain under quarantine for a week.

The IPM official said that although the source of the infection could not be traced, the officials used to take part in blood donation camps. It is believed that they must have been exposed to someone who was infected or at any of the hospitals where they delivered blood.

PG medico from Malkajgiri tests positive

A PG medico residing at Malkajgiri tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. He was working as a doctor on call for a corporate hospital and three other private hospitals. When contacted, Health Department officials said that the doctor was living with his father and his father tested negative for the disease. He was asymptomatic and agreed to be treated at his home itself. The corporate hospital located at Malakpet after getting the news, decided to trace all the staff, who came in contact with the doctor.

