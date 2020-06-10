Case against TRS leaders for attacking Hind Mazdoor Sabha leader's house in Telangana

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: A day after a group of people pelted stones at Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) leader Ambati Naresh Yadav's house in Godavarikhani on Monday, the One Town police have registered cases against several ruling party leaders and cadre, including ZP chairperson Putta Madhukar and Kamanpur market committee chairman Pudari Satyanarayana.

The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by an lawyer named Gattu Vaman, who is presumably an aide of Yadav. Though Naresh was not home when the attack occurred, his eight-year-old daughter received minor injuries and his Scorpio car’s window panes were also damaged.

As per the FIR prepared by the local police, the plan of Pudari Satyanarayana and his men was to kill his Ambati Naresh Yadav. All of the aforementioned persons have been booked under Sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 147 (punishment for rioting), 307, 290, 427 and 149 of IPC. Godavarikhani police Circle Inspector (CI) M Venkateshwarlu said that case is under investigation.