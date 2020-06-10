Central government teams to assist Telangana in coronavirus fight

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four high-level teams of multi-disciplinary experts from the Central government will be deployed in Telangana as part of the Centre’s attempt at managing the COVID-19 outbreak in the State.

These teams will be deployed not just in Telangana, but in a total of 50 districts or municipal bodies of 15 states across the country, where Covid-19 caseloads are high. The idea is to provide technical support to these State governments for virus containment.

Each team will have three members with two public health experts — epidemiologists or clinicians — and a senior joint secretary-level nodal officer for administrative support. It is learnt that they would visit healthcare centres to support the State Health Department in the implementation of containment measures. The districts that the teams would primarily concentrate on include Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Adilabad, Rangareddy.

The move comes after COVID-19 cases in Telangana increased due to the relaxation of lockdown. At present, the State has recorded a total of 3,920 cases. The State has also seen a serious spike in casualties over the last few weeks.