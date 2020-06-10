G Kishan Reddy writes to Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao over rising COVID-19 cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, on Tuesday, wrote to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, asking the State government to follow the guidelines of the Union Health Ministry in combating the COVID-19 in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Stating that the pandemic has spread widely in the State capital, he urged the government to amp up door-to-door surveys to learn about people’s health, besides enhancing treatment facilities and sanitising the containment zones regularly.

"The Centre has been working together with the states to control the pandemic. Unfortunately, in several States, including Telangana, the number of COVID-19 cases are increasing drastically," he said, adding that the State must conduct more tests in the containment zones.