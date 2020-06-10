Increase green cover across all Urban Local Bodies: Telangana CM's OSD Priyanka Varghese

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There is a need to increase green cover in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the State and necessary steps should be taken for the same, OSD to Chief Minister, Priyanka Varghese said on Tuesday.

In light of the proposed sixth edition of Telangana ku Harithaharam (TKHH), Priyanka Varghese along with CDMA Commissioner N Satyanarayana held a video conference with senior officials of municipal corporations and municipalities. She wanted all ULBs to have a green fund and establish nurseries in towns and cities.

She said the only solution to reduce air pollution in the cities is to plant as many as trees as possible. Chief Minister K Chanadrasekhar Rao had taken up TKHH as a prestigious programme to increase the greenery all over the State, she said. She suggested that all 13 municipal corporations and 139 municipalities should prepare their action plans.

Varghese recalled that as per the new Telangana Municipal Act, the survival rate of plants should be 85 per cent otherwise action would be taken against the officials concerned. The Forest Department would depute a senior officer to CDMA for providing technical assistance to the ULBs, she added.