STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Increase green cover across all Urban Local Bodies: Telangana CM's OSD Priyanka Varghese

Varghese along with CDMA Commissioner N Satyanarayana held a video conference with senior officials of municipal corporations and municipalities.

Published: 10th June 2020 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Tree, Forest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  There is a need to increase green cover in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the State and necessary steps should be taken for the same, OSD to Chief Minister, Priyanka Varghese said on Tuesday.

In light of the proposed sixth edition of Telangana ku Harithaharam (TKHH), Priyanka Varghese along with CDMA Commissioner N Satyanarayana held a video conference with senior officials of municipal corporations and municipalities. She wanted all ULBs to have a green fund and establish nurseries in towns and cities. 

She said the only solution to reduce air pollution in the cities is to plant as many as trees as possible. Chief Minister K Chanadrasekhar Rao had taken up TKHH as a prestigious programme to increase the greenery all over the State, she said. She suggested that all 13 municipal corporations and 139 municipalities should prepare their action plans. 

Varghese recalled that as per the new Telangana Municipal Act, the survival rate of plants should be 85 per cent otherwise action would be taken against the officials concerned. The Forest Department would depute a senior officer to CDMA for providing technical assistance to the ULBs, she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana ku Harithaharam Priyanka Varghese
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp