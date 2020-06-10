JUSTICE LEAGUE

By Express News Service

TS HC dismisses PIL seeking lockdown extension till July 15

Adivision bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday dismissed the PIL filed by human rights activist Sunitha Krishnan seeking direction to the State government to impose lockdown till July 15 due to the steep increase in Covid-19 cases in the State. The bench said that the court has limited scope to interfere

in the policy decision of the government when it comes the enforcement and lifting of lockdown.

While dismissing the PIL, the bench comprising of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy said there is no compulsion for anyone to visit religious places during the pandemic. If they want to be safe, let them stay indoors, the bench said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has already observed that there would be spurt in Covid-19 cases once the lockdown is lifted. Not only the Telangana government, but almost all States in the country have lifted lockdown. People cannot be indoors for eternity. Lifting lockdown is the policy decision of the State government and the court has limited scope for interference, the bench said. The petitioner, in her affidavit, has sought suspension of GO- 76., which allowed lifting lockdown from June 8.

HC pulls up TS over migrant issue

A division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday questioned the State government as to why it is not shifting the migrant labourers and brick-kiln workers to their respective States even though the South Central Railway is ready to run Shramik trains for the purpose. Why there is no requisition for Sharmik trains or coaches from the Collectors, the bench asked and sought an explanation from the State by Wednesday. Petitioners’ counsel Vasudha Nagaraj said the court orders are not being implemented by the authorities concerned.

The standing counsel for railways told the court that the railways are ready to comply as and when a requisition is made to run Shramik trains. So far the Collectors have not filed any requisition in this regard, the counsel added. During the course of hearing, the bench expressed anguish that its orders are not being implemented by the State government. Not a single Collector has filed a requisition seeking for providing Shramik train for the purpose.

Subordinate courts to start functioning from June 15

Considering the present Covid-19 scenario and the fact that courts may not work in complete physical form till July 15, a full bench of the Telangana High Court extended its earlier stay orders till July 15.

As per the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the High Court for the district judiciary, the reopening of subordinate courts should be phase-wise.

The reopening strategy includes Phase I from June 15 to 30; Phase II from July 1 to 15; Phase III from July 16 to August 7 and Phase IV from August 8 onwards. In addition to online filing, physical filing shall also be permitted. The cases to be listed in each of the courts should be limited to only 20 per day. At the end of first two weeks from June 15, the situation will be reviewed. If there is improvement in the situation and Covid- 19 guidelines are further relaxed and no positive cases are found in the unit/district, then it will be proposed to move into Phase-II otherwise the Phase-I will be extended for further two weeks.

No issue in seizure of vehicles

​Taking into consideration the orders passed by the Telangana government for the release of vehicles seized during the lockdown period, the High Court on Tuesday dismissed as infructuous a batch of PILs challenging the seizure of vehicles by the police for alleged violation of lockdown regulations. A division bench of the High Court comprising of Chief Justice Raghvendra Siingh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy directed the petitioners to follow the circular issued by the State Director General of Police on May 8 this year and approach the police authorities concerned for the release of their vehicles.

No stay on order for providing Rs 1,500 aid to BPL families

Expressing dissatisfaction over its orders not being implemented by the State, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday questioned the government on its decision to stop providing `1,500 as financial assistance and 12 kg rice to white ration card holders. The bench directed State Advocate General BS Prasad to ensure that the previous orders of the court on the issue are implemented since there is no stay on it by the Supreme Court.

The State government stated that it had challenged the High Court orders before the Apex Court and that the case was yet to come up for hearing. Not satisfied with the AG’s submission, the bench stated there was no rule which said that a beneficiary cannot not be provided with 12 kg rice if he has not drawn the ration for the preceding three months.