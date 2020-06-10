STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Monsoon to hit Telangana this year by June 12

The IMD forecast also suggests a generally cloudy sky with possibility of rain in the city and the suburbs till June 10.

Published: 10th June 2020 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Silver clouds form over the sky of Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

Silver clouds form over the sky of Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a major relief to the State, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad has predicted that the monsoon is set to reach Telangana by June 11 or 12. "The South West (SW) monsoon is currently active in parts of Karnataka and more areas of Tamil Nadu, and is likely to reach Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha by June 11 or 12," IMD Meteorologist B Raja Rao said.   

The IMD forecast also suggests a generally cloudy sky with possibility of rain in the city and the suburbs till June 10. From then on, the monsoon is likely to get more intense and "a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers can be witnessed in the city after the next 48 hours. Soon after that, the rainfall will be more widespread," the IMD official said.

He added, "However, there will be dry spells now and then, but the monsoon is likely to spread across all the districts of the State by the last week of June. The withdrawal date of this season is predicted to be by around the second week of October."

IMD has also predicted above-average rainfall in TS this year. "According to our prediction, the rainfall is likely to be above average this year, at 104 per cent."

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IMD Telangana rains Telangana monsoon Hyderabad rains
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp