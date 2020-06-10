Monsoon to hit Telangana this year by June 12

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major relief to the State, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad has predicted that the monsoon is set to reach Telangana by June 11 or 12. "The South West (SW) monsoon is currently active in parts of Karnataka and more areas of Tamil Nadu, and is likely to reach Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha by June 11 or 12," IMD Meteorologist B Raja Rao said.

The IMD forecast also suggests a generally cloudy sky with possibility of rain in the city and the suburbs till June 10. From then on, the monsoon is likely to get more intense and "a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers can be witnessed in the city after the next 48 hours. Soon after that, the rainfall will be more widespread," the IMD official said.

He added, "However, there will be dry spells now and then, but the monsoon is likely to spread across all the districts of the State by the last week of June. The withdrawal date of this season is predicted to be by around the second week of October."

IMD has also predicted above-average rainfall in TS this year. "According to our prediction, the rainfall is likely to be above average this year, at 104 per cent."