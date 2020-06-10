Six more succumb to COVID-19 in Telangana, cases tally reaches 3,920

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana witnessed yet another spike in COVID-19 numbers as 178 persons tested positive on Tuesday. This takes the total number of cases in the State to 3,920, of which 2,030 are active. Meanwhile, as many as six people succumbed to the infection on Tuesday, taking the total death toll to 148 in the State.

A majority of the cases were reported in the GHMC limits; the area saw 143 new cases. There has been a rise in number of cases in Warangal (Rural) and Asifabad post lockdown. These districts had very few cases before/during the lockdown. Further, on Tuesday, four constables and four mediapersons tested positive for the virus

Six medicos test positive at NIMS

With six new cases reported in NIMS on Tuesday, the total tally of cases has risen to 35 at the hospital. The medical staff who have tested positive for Covid belonged to the nephrology, paramedical and cardiology wings. They have either been home-quarantined or kept in the millennium and geriatrics block for treatment