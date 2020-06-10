Telangana Congress to hold ‘Chalo Secretariat’ programme on June 11 demanding waiver in power bills

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an attempt to force the State government to fulfil their demands, including waiver of electricity bills for three months, the Congress party has decided to organise ‘Chalo Secretariat’ programme on June 11. According to CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the demands include implementation of Rythu Bandhu scheme without any conditions and a special package in view of COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown.

Speaking to the media on Assembly premises here on Tuesday, Mallu Bhatti said that the State government has failed miserably in curbing the Coronavirus The Congress leader also revealed that the party has already sought appointments of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy to submit the representations, urging them to rescue the people of the State from the financial crisis.

Referring to the new agricultural policy, he said: “If the government wants to implement the new agricultural policy, an Assembly session has to be called for and the issue discussed in detail. The government should also take suggestions from ‘rythu sanghalu’ (farmers’ unions).” He also found fault with the Chief Minister’s decision to not extend the Rythu Bandhu benefits to the farmers if they don’t follow the government guidelines while cultivating the crops.