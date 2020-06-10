Telangana Congress to hold 'Godavari Jala Deeksha' programme on June 13

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC President and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy has announced that the Congress would take up the 'Godavari Jala Deeksha' programme on June 13. He said Congress leaders of concerned areas would visit pending projects across the Godavari on the day. The TRS was neglecting projects taken up by the Congress during the ‘Jala Yagnam’ programme, he said.