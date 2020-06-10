Telangana government to appeal against SC order dismissing teachers' posts in Agency areas

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said that the State government would file a review petition in the Supreme Court on the apex court's judgement dismissing the GO No 3/2000 reserving 100 per cent teachers' posts in the Agency areas for the local tribes.

The CM instructed the officials concerned to study legal and constitutional provisions and file a review petition in the Supreme Court immediately. Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao and MLA Athram Sakku met the Chief Minister at Pragati Bhavan and submitted a memorandum to him stating that the SC’s verdict would go against the interests of the local tribals and urged him to wage a legal battle.

The government in the past had issued a GO reserving 100 per cent teachers’ jobs for local tribes in the tribal areas notified in the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution. Some people went to the court in this regard and after several stages, the Supreme Court dismissed the said GO. The TRS MLAs brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that the SC verdict would do injustice to the local tribes.

They argued that for tribes living in the reserved areas prior to January 26, 1950, there was a system to reserve all the jobs for them. With this, the local STs benefited. The Chief Minister, while issuing instructions to officials to file a review petition, said that the Constitution itself gave special rights and reservations to the STs. The State government would stand by the STs to safeguard the reservations accorded to them, Rao said.

