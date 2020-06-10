Telangana: Senior Municipal official in anti-corruption body net for accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Municipal Commissioner of Pedda Amberpet was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh on Tuesday. ACB officials seized the bribe amount from him and placed the Commissioner Lakinetipally Venkat Ravinder Rao under arrest.

The victim Surabhi Venkat Reddy claimed that he had obtained permission for constructing a house on an open plot at Guntur village, but the Municipal Vice-Chairman Vijay Shekar Reddy was trying to grab the land. At his behest, the Commissioner and officials were harassing him. They had demanded Rs 2.50 lakh, the victim said.