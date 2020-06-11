Act tough on polluting industries: HC to Telangana government citing Vizag gas leak

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Citing the LG polymers gas leakage incident at Visakhapatnam, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to take stringent measures to avert such incidents in the State.

The bench expressed its displeasure with the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) for its failure to prevent industrial pollution in Jeedimetla. The bench passed the order in a PIL taken up by advocate Ch Ravinder, seeking closure of all unauthorised pharma industries situated in and around Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medak districts. Another PIL had also been filed based on a news item published in a vernacular daily about ground water pollution in Jeedimetla due to the presence of metals and chemical substances in the soil.