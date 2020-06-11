Another record single-day high of 191 fresh cases in Telangana, 8 deaths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another day of record-breaking Covid-19 numbers, Telangana reported 191 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking the count to 4,111 in a little over three months of the pandemic. Also, eight people died of the highly contagious disease, pushing the toll to 156.

Majority of the cases, 143, were reported from the GHMC limits, 11 each in Sangareddy and Medchal, and eight in Rangareddy districts. Nine new cases were reported in Sangareddy district’s Sadasivpet and RC Puram mandals.

A man from RC Puram mandal headquarters and four from his family contracted the virus, while five people from another family tested positive at Aroor village of Sadasivpet mandal. Both the areas are declared red zones. Also, a man from Maddur mandal in Narayanpet district tested positive after he complained of fever.

The district officials declrared the Maddur bus stand area a containment zone. The total number of active cases in Telangana is now at an all time high of 2,138.Meanwhile, with nearly 250 junior doctors of the Gandhi Hospital on strike, the senior residents, professors and government doctors there are overworked.