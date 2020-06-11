STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Attack on medico: Doctors at Gandhi hospital want more security 

Last December, a GO mandated the deployment of the TSSPF at all government hospitals, but the implementation continues to be on paper, junior doctors alleged.

Published: 11th June 2020 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers

PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a doctor was attacked at the Gandhi Hospital’s Acute Medical Care Unit (AMCU), questions are being raised as to why the deployment of the special Telangana State Special Police Force (TSSPF) was not beefed up.

Last December, a GO mandated the deployment of the TSSPF at all government hospitals, but the implementation continues to be on paper, junior doctors alleged. “Every time a doctor is attacked, a few policemen are sent to the hospital for two days and then they go back,” a junior doctor protesting outside the hospital said. 

The incident, which was reported on Tuesday night, is the second attack on a doctor on Covid duty at the Gandhi Hospital in three months.

Currently, only the in-patient block, where the wards are, have adequate police presence. The AMC building, where most of the critical and ICU patients are admitted, does not have any security.

This makes it unsafe for the doctors and other staff to discharge their duties. The doctors claim that they made several requests for additional security force, but in vain.

This is now one of the key demands of the Junior Doctors Association. Meanwhile, it is learnt that the Hyderabad city police needs to assess the security situation and a requisition in this regard is to be given to the TSSPF, after which the force can be deployed.

This bureaucratic hassle has left a lacuna in the system. “We have provided around 70 personnel. If there is a need for more, we can increase it. The personnel work in three shifts of 24 guards each,” a senior official said. Till then,  its a tough road ahead for the doctors. “Slander and abuse are common. Patients are alone and since the staff is limited, they verbally abuse us,” a junior doctor from the pulmonology department said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gandhi Hospital Telangana
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp