COVID-19: Central team takes stock of situation in Maharashtra, Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Central government team led by Joint Secretary in Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Sanjay Jaju, who is the Central Special Officer to monitor the Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra and Telangana, visited the GHMC office on Wednesday.

During the interaction with GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, along with additional and zonal commissioners, Jaju said, “Community cooperation is mandatory for containment of Covid-19 and home quarantine is the best method of prevention.” He also enquired about methods adopted in contact tracing, facilities available for Covid-19 testing, home quarantine, home isolation, containment issues and the situation in zone, ward and circle areas of the Greater Hyderabad.

Jaju stated that private hospitals and labs in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai were conducting Covid-19 tests and around 70 per cent of positive cases were being reported from there. As over 100 Covid cases are being reported every day, collectors, health officials and deputy commissioners in GHMC limits were asked to create a WhatsApp group to improve coordination and share information without any lag. Jaju said senior officials must be added to the group. Hyderabad district Collector Shweta Mohanty was also present in the meeting.