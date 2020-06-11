STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

COVID-19: Central team takes stock of situation in Maharashtra, Telangana

Jaju stated that private hospitals and labs in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai were conducting Covid-19 tests and around 70 per cent of positive cases were being reported from there.

Published: 11th June 2020 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

A Central government team led by Sanjay Jaju, Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, at the GHMC office in Hyderabad on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Central government team led by Joint Secretary in Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Sanjay Jaju, who is the Central Special Officer to monitor the Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra and Telangana, visited the GHMC office on Wednesday.

During the interaction with GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, along with additional and zonal commissioners, Jaju said, “Community cooperation is mandatory for containment of Covid-19 and home quarantine is the best method of prevention.” He also enquired about methods adopted in contact tracing, facilities available for Covid-19 testing, home quarantine, home isolation, containment issues and the situation in zone, ward and circle areas of the Greater Hyderabad.   

Jaju stated that private hospitals and labs in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai were conducting Covid-19 tests and around 70 per cent of positive cases were being reported from there. As over 100 Covid cases are being reported every day, collectors, health officials and deputy commissioners in GHMC limits were asked to create a WhatsApp group to improve coordination and share information without any lag. Jaju said senior officials must be added to the group. Hyderabad district Collector Shweta Mohanty was also present in the meeting. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana covid 19 COVID 19 Telangana Coronavirus
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp