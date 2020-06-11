Centre to promote arms production under 'Make in India': Union Minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said the Centre would focus on promoting the domestic manufacturing of arms, ammunition and other security products under the ‘Make in India’ initiative to further the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan vision.

Addressing a FICCI webinar on ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat: Opportunities for Homeland Security Industry’, Kishan said, “We were dependent on worldwide original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for many years. Now, the government has decided to initiate procurement from local industries to reduce import dependence.”

The Minister said a meeting was held recently on facilitating procurement for arms and ammunition by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) from domestic private manufactures.

He also urged private industries to come forward, and that the Centre is open to resolving issues in the industry.

“There is a need for the private sector to be price-competitive and focus on quality in production. It should not only cater to domestic needs but also be able to export products. Only then it will achieve the vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan,” he said.

Reddy pointed out that the government is in the process of upgrading various testing centres and labs in the country. He said it would use the Government-e-Marketplace (GeM portal to promote domestic products.