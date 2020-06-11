Centuries-old Bonalu festival dealt a blow by COVID-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the number Covid-19 cases is on a rise in Hyderabad, the Telangana government has decided not to celebrate Bonalu festival this year. During a meeting on Wednesday, Animal Husbandry and Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav made it clear to the temple managements that no jatara (carnival), processions or mass gatherings would be allowed in the city. However, he informed the temple authorities that ‘pattu vastram’ will be offered on behalf of the State government much ahead of the festival.

Individuals, not groups, can offer the Bonam at temples: Minister

“The jatara and celebrations surrounding the festival have been suspended for the first time in centuries since its inception, around the time when the Golconda Fort was constructed,” said Rajanna Vasthad, head of the managing committee of the temple at Golconda Fort, where the jatara starts every year.

The meeting was also attended by Ministers Ch Malla Reddy, Mohammed Ali, MLAs and MLCs along with Endowment Department Commissioner Anil Kumar, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner D Lokesh Kumar, Hyderabad Collector Swetha Mohanty as well as Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissioners -- Anjani Kumar, VC Sajjanar, and Mahesh M Bhagawat respectively.

At the meeting, the temple managements requested the government to conduct the jatara and allow processions with a set of restrictions, but the government officials did not want to take any risks in view of rising Covid-19 cases. Referring to the spread of Covid-19 after the return of those who visited the religious congregation at Nizamuddin, Talasani said, “We all know what happened in Delhi and how the disease spread.” Pointing out that around 200 cases are being reported in city, he said, “It is difficult to control Coronavirus as it doesn’t discriminate against anyone.” When the temple representatives tried to persuade the Minister with an assurance that they will follow the containment protocols, he said, “Bonalu is a festival of joy with feast, liquor and dance to the beats.

It will be an arduous task to control.” Stating that the priests will offer Bonam to the goddess, he asked the devotees to make their offerings at home. “Individuals, and not groups, can offer the Bonam at temples,” he said. The Bonalu celebrations, held annually across the twin cities during the ‘Aashaada masam’, usually begin at Golconda Fort followed by events at Ujjaini Mahankali temple and Balkampet Yellamma temple and Matheswari temple of Lal Darwaza.

Allow devotees for darshan: Cong leader

TPCC spokesperson and Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Temple patron G Niranjan asked the government to allow devotees for darshan during Bonalu festival while maintaining restrictions like social distancing. In a press statement here on Wednesday, he condemned the attitude of the government for not considering the suggestions of representatives of various temples and political parties leaders in the meeting conducted on Wednesday.