Lockdown impact: Telangana sees five-fold spike in unemployment rate

When compared to other States, Telangana’s rate of increase in unemployment was the second highest in the country for the month of May.

Published: 11th June 2020 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 10:22 AM

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The devastating effects of the country-wide lockdown are finally coming to the fore with data showing that the unemployment in Telangana rose to 34 per cent in May, more than five-fold increase from April. The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy’s unemployment rate monthly time series data showed that while in April unemployment was at 6.2 per cent, it spiked to 34.8 per cent in May. 

When compared to other States, Telangana’s rate of increase in unemployment was the second highest in the country for the month of May. The highest unemployment rate is in Punjab where the figures increased from 2.9 per cent in April to 33 per cent in May.

As reported earlier by Express, the IT industry in Hyderabad saw a number of layoffs. However, as this report indicates, the layoffs were not restricted to that industry alone. Amir Ullah Khan, a development economist and a professor at the Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute of Telangana (MCHRD), said: “This was well expected. Informal workers were dismissed without even issuing a notice. In the organised labour sector,  employees were either let go or were sent on long leaves.” “Telangana, which is known for its IT sector, hospitality sector, construction, educational institutions -- all stopped working due to the lockdown restrictions.

These figures are reflective of this,” Professor Khan said.  In contrast, neighbouring Andhra Pradesh witnessed an improvement in its unemployment rate in May. While in April, its unemployment rate was at 20.5 per cent, it dropped it to 17.5 per cent in May. It is important to note that according to the CMIE data, like AP, many other States showed drop in its unemployment after peaking in April.

