NGT probe against pharma companies in Telangana 

HYDERABAD: The National Green Tribunal (Southern Zone) has ordered a committee to submit a report on the allegation of air, water and land pollution by various companies, including pharmaceutical majors Divi’s Laboratories and Srini Pharmaceuticals in Bhuvanagiri district.

The committee will include officials from the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) and an expert from IIT. The tribunal was hearing a petition filed by the Kalushta Parirakshana Samithi for taking action against companies causing environmental pollution in Choutuppal and halt the expansion plans of Divi’s Laboratories until a public hearing is conducted.

It asked the NGT to set up a ‘Choutuppal Environment Relief Fund’ on the lines of Patancheru and Bollarum. It has also asked the NGT to direct the organisations to pay compensation to farmers and other locals for polluting the environment for the last 20 years. The tribunal posted the next hearing to August 21.