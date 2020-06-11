STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nine deaths, 209 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana, tally at 4,320

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, the hotbed of the infection in the state, accounted for 175 of the new cases.

HYDERABAD: Telangana continued to witness a surge in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 209 fresh cases and nine deaths being reported, taking the infection count in the state to 4,320 and fatalities to 165.

Out of the 209 new cases, 208 were reported from different parts of the state, while one case was found among migrants, foreign returnees and others, a state government bulletin said.

The bulletin said 1,993 people have been discharged from the hospital, while the number of active cases stood at 2,162.

According to official sources, a driver of GHMC Mayor was found positive for the virus.

Earlier, an employee in the GHMC office here tested positive, prompting the authorities to carry out disinfection in the relevant premises.

Meanwhile, Amjed Ullah Khan, leader of city-based Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), quoting family members of a deceased COVID-19 patient, claimed that the body has gone "missing" from the mortuary of a state-run hospital.

However, attempts to obtain details from the hospital officials did not fructify.

