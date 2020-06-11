Rs 603 crore earmarked for compensatory afforestation in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) steering committee approved the annual plan of operation 2020-21 for Rs 603 crore to take up compensatory afforestation in the State.

Chairing the sixth steering committee of CAMPA at BRKR Bhavan on Wednesday, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said it approved works under various components such as compensatory afforestation (CA), including spill over, catchment area treatment, integrated wildlife management plan and net present value, among others.

As per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Chief Secretary gave instructions to concentrate on the development of urban forest blocks to increase dense forest cover and rejuvenation of forests in Telangana.