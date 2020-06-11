STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Send migrants home soon, take care of them: HC to Telangana government

If the court direction is implemented, then the State should inform the court about the number of migrants who have been transported by buses, the bench noted.

Published: 11th June 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha migrants in Chennai

Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking cognisance of the plight of migrant workers stranded in the State, the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the government to ensure they are soon sent to their native states and provided proper shelter in the meantime.

The court directed the State to consider shifting the migrant workers, who are stranded at Secunderabad station and housed in a nearby shelter, to a government school near Uppal bus stand and install e-toilets at these shelters.

As all the five Shramik trains are scheduled to leave on Thursday (June 11) for Odisha, perhaps more Shramik trains should be re-started for far-off destinations like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Jharkhand, the bench noted.

A bench comprising of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was hearing a bunch of PILs regarding this issue. Referring to its earlier order, the bench directed advocate general BS Prasad to inform if the State had made any effort to use RTC buses to transport migrant workers to the neighbouring states.

If the court direction is implemented, then the State should inform the court about the number of migrants who have been transported by buses, the bench noted. “Needless to say, it will be in the interest of the State to transport migrant workers as soon as possible out of the State. For, while the migrant workers are within the borders of our State, it is duty of the state to look after their personal and physical needs, which undoubtedly imposes a great financial burden on the State exchequer”, the bench observed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana migrants Telangana
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp