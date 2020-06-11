Teaching hospitals to treat SARI cases to decrease burden on Gandhi hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major step to decrease the caseload from the Gandhi Hospital, the Director of Medical Education issued a notice on Wednesday stating that all Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases can now be admitted in all teaching hospitals throughout the State.

Only those who test positive from these centres would be sent to the Gandhi Hospital for further treatment. Until now, all SARI cases were referred to the Gandhi Hospital where they were isolated, tested and treated. This made the pressure to handle all SARI cases disproportionately on the already understaffed hospital. It must be noted that on Wednesday, the hospital’s junior residents demanded that other hospitals treat Covid patients and reduce the burden on Gandhi.