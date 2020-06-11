Telangana Health Department pulled up over negligence by doctors

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Public representatives expressed their anger towards the Health Department in the presence of Finance Minister Harish Rao during the ZP general body meeting on Wednesday. Andole MLA Kranti Kiran stated that doctors were treating patients badly and exhorting money from them at government hospitals.

He said that one of his employee’s had taken his pregnant wife for delivery to Jogipet Government Hospital a few days ago. The doctor took Rs 30,000 for the delivery. Though I brought the issue to the notice of the District Hospital Coordinator, but no action was taken, he added.

Medak MP K Prabhakar also questioned the hospital coordinator and demanded to know why he had not conducted an inquiry. ZPTC member P Sunitha also stated that another pregnant woman had come for delivery at Sangareddy Government Hospital but she was advised to go to Hyderabad as the delivery was complicated. Meanwhile, Harish said that as all were complaining about the functioning of hospitals, it meant there were issues with the department.